Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks while batting .212.
- Walls has picked up a hit in 51.7% of his 60 games this year, with at least two hits in 10.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (10.0%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Walls has driven home a run in 17 games this season (28.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 45.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.7%.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.178
|AVG
|.241
|.308
|OBP
|.328
|.267
|SLG
|.491
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|18
|27/16
|K/BB
|30/14
|7
|SB
|9
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 89 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lyles (0-11) takes the mound for the Royals in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.62 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.62), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
