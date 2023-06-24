Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks while batting .212.

Walls has picked up a hit in 51.7% of his 60 games this year, with at least two hits in 10.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in six games this year (10.0%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Walls has driven home a run in 17 games this season (28.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 45.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.7%.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .178 AVG .241 .308 OBP .328 .267 SLG .491 6 XBH 13 1 HR 6 7 RBI 18 27/16 K/BB 30/14 7 SB 9

Royals Pitching Rankings