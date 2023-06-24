Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Saturday, starting at 7:15 PM ET.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (3-4) will take the mound for the Twins, his 16th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 15 starts this season.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.40), 25th in WHIP (1.144), and fifth in K/9 (11).

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 5.2 6 5 4 9 3 vs. Brewers Jun. 13 6.0 4 3 3 9 1 at Rays Jun. 7 7.0 5 1 1 6 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 1 5.2 8 6 6 5 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 5.2 5 4 4 6 3

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Correa Stats

Correa has 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 36 RBI (55 total hits).

He has a slash line of .216/.295/.408 on the season.

Correa will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a home run and two RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Jun. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Red Sox Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI (45 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a .210/.309/.449 slash line so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 62 hits with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .225/.304/.373 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has put up 65 hits with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .236/.276/.348 slash line so far this season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 18 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Twins Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

