Vidal Brujan -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan has a walk while batting .195.

Brujan has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this season (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 14 games this year.

Brujan has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 .238 AVG .150 .273 OBP .190 .238 SLG .150 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 3 RBI 1 7/1 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings