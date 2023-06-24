Vidal Brujan -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

  • Brujan has a walk while batting .195.
  • Brujan has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this season (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 14 games this year.
  • Brujan has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
.238 AVG .150
.273 OBP .190
.238 SLG .150
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
3 RBI 1
7/1 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.62 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.62 ERA ranks 66th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 62nd.
