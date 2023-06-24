Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wander Franco -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season.
- He ranks 25th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- In 69.4% of his 72 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Franco has had an RBI in 24 games this year (33.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 72 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|32
|.297
|AVG
|.273
|.358
|OBP
|.338
|.506
|SLG
|.391
|21
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|10
|22/15
|K/BB
|21/12
|11
|SB
|13
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Lyles (0-11) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.62 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.62), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.