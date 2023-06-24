Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Royals.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Read More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 76 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .309 with 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks seventh in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Diaz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .364.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 70.3% of his 64 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.9% of them.

He has gone deep in 12 games this year (18.8%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season (54.7%), including 11 multi-run games (17.2%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 29 .328 AVG .287 .411 OBP .383 .534 SLG .496 13 XBH 14 7 HR 5 19 RBI 19 25/17 K/BB 20/16 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings