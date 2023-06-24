Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Royals.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Royals Player Props
|Rays vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Royals
|Rays vs Royals Odds
|Rays vs Royals Prediction
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 76 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .309 with 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks seventh in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Diaz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .364.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 70.3% of his 64 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.9% of them.
- He has gone deep in 12 games this year (18.8%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (54.7%), including 11 multi-run games (17.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|29
|.328
|AVG
|.287
|.411
|OBP
|.383
|.534
|SLG
|.496
|13
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|19
|25/17
|K/BB
|20/16
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.62 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (6.62), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.