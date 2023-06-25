Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Christian Bethancourt (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Royals.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 29 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (14.6%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 41.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|.270
|AVG
|.195
|.293
|OBP
|.220
|.494
|SLG
|.338
|12
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|7
|26/3
|K/BB
|23/3
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Lynch (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering one hit.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.
