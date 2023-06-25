On Sunday, Christian Bethancourt (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Royals.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 29 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (14.6%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 41.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 22 .270 AVG .195 .293 OBP .220 .494 SLG .338 12 XBH 5 4 HR 3 12 RBI 7 26/3 K/BB 23/3 0 SB 0

