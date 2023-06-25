Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023
On Sunday, Harold Ramirez (.382 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .300.
- Ramirez has had a hit in 38 of 59 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 19 times (32.2%).
- In nine games this season, he has homered (15.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Ramirez has driven home a run in 22 games this season (37.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 27 of 59 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|25
|.291
|AVG
|.311
|.346
|OBP
|.337
|.581
|SLG
|.367
|17
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|10
|32/9
|K/BB
|12/4
|3
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Lynch makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering one hit.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
