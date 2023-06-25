Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Isaac Paredes (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .263 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- In 56.5% of his games this season (39 of 69), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (23.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 69), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28 games this year (40.6%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (39.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (14.5%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.261
|AVG
|.265
|.363
|OBP
|.371
|.504
|SLG
|.469
|12
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|19
|23/15
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynch makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
