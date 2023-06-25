On Sunday, Isaac Paredes (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is batting .263 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
  • In 56.5% of his games this season (39 of 69), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (23.2%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 69), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 28 games this year (40.6%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored at least once 27 times this year (39.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (14.5%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 32
.261 AVG .265
.363 OBP .371
.504 SLG .469
12 XBH 13
8 HR 5
31 RBI 19
23/15 K/BB 27/12
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.18).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lynch makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • The 26-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
