Currently the Jacksonville Jaguars have been given +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Jaguars games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Jacksonville ranked 10th in the NFL with 357.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per contest).

The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last season and 4-5 on the road.

When favored last season Jacksonville had only two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

Lawrence also ran for 291 yards and five TDs.

In 17 games, Travis Etienne ran for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.

Etienne also had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero TDs.

Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

In 17 games last year, Foyesade Oluokun collected 2.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL and 184 tackles.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +10000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +650 3 September 24 Texans - +15000 4 October 1 Falcons - +6600 5 October 8 @ Bills - +800 6 October 15 Colts - +10000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +3000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6600 10 November 12 49ers - +900 11 November 19 Titans - +12500 12 November 26 @ Texans - +15000 13 December 4 Bengals - +900 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +12500

