Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Royals Player Props
|Rays vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Royals Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Royals
|Rays vs Royals Odds
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has six doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .234.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 29 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (27.7%), leaving the park in 7.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 44.7% of his games this year, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 51.1% of his games this year (24 of 47), with two or more runs five times (10.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|19
|.253
|AVG
|.209
|.310
|OBP
|.260
|.516
|SLG
|.552
|9
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|14
|32/8
|K/BB
|27/5
|4
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Lynch (1-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.