Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri has six doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .234.
  • Siri has picked up a hit in 29 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (27.7%), leaving the park in 7.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 44.7% of his games this year, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 51.1% of his games this year (24 of 47), with two or more runs five times (10.6%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 19
.253 AVG .209
.310 OBP .260
.516 SLG .552
9 XBH 11
7 HR 6
19 RBI 14
32/8 K/BB 27/5
4 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Lynch (1-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • In five games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
