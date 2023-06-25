Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .266 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Margot is batting .278 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Margot has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 58 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (5.2%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Margot has driven in a run in 22 games this season (37.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.9%).
- In 37.9% of his games this year (22 of 58), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.234
|AVG
|.300
|.301
|OBP
|.353
|.362
|SLG
|.411
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|17/7
|2
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Lynch (1-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.45, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
