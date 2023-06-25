Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .266 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Margot is batting .278 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Margot has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 58 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in three games this year (5.2%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Margot has driven in a run in 22 games this season (37.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.9%).

In 37.9% of his games this year (22 of 58), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .234 AVG .300 .301 OBP .353 .362 SLG .411 7 XBH 8 2 HR 1 14 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 17/7 2 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings