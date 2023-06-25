Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Randy Arozarena (batting .359 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .410 this season while batting .296 with 43 walks and 48 runs scored.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena is batting .400 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (17.1%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has an RBI in 30 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 51.3% of his games this year (39 of 76), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.307
|AVG
|.286
|.439
|OBP
|.377
|.555
|SLG
|.429
|15
|XBH
|9
|9
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|20
|32/24
|K/BB
|44/19
|6
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynch makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
