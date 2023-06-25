On Sunday, Randy Arozarena (batting .359 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .410 this season while batting .296 with 43 walks and 48 runs scored.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Arozarena is batting .400 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (17.1%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has an RBI in 30 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 51.3% of his games this year (39 of 76), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .307 AVG .286 .439 OBP .377 .555 SLG .429 15 XBH 9 9 HR 5 34 RBI 20 32/24 K/BB 44/19 6 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings