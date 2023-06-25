Sunday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (53-27) and the Kansas City Royals (22-55) facing off at Tropicana Field (on June 25) at 1:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Rays.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (2-1) against the Royals and Daniel Lynch (1-3).

Rays vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN

Rays vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rays have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 48 (70.6%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay is 7-1 this season when entering a game favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 448 total runs this season.

The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.63).

Rays Schedule