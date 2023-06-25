Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will try to defeat Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays when the teams meet on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +200 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total is listed in this contest.

Rays vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -250 +200 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Rays have won one of their last two games against the spread. Tampa Bay's last six contests have gone over the total, and the average total in that stretch was 8.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 48 of the 68 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (70.6%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 9-3 record (winning 75% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

In the 80 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-30-4).

The Rays have covered 64.3% of their games this season, going 9-5-0 ATS.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-10 20-17 23-13 30-14 42-23 11-4

