How to Watch the Rays vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 25
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena will take on the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank second-best in baseball with 122 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay is second in baseball, slugging .464.
- The Rays are third in the majors with a .266 batting average.
- Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (448 total).
- The Rays rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 21 average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).
- The Rays have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.203).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Glasnow is looking to record his second quality start of the year.
- Glasnow enters the game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in all of his outings.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/20/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-6
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Bradish
|6/21/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-2
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|6/22/2023
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Jose Cuas
|6/23/2023
|Royals
|W 11-3
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Zack Greinke
|6/24/2023
|Royals
|L 9-4
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Jordan Lyles
|6/25/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Daniel Lynch
|6/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Zac Gallen
|6/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Tommy Henry
|6/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Zach Davies
|6/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Bryce Miller
|7/1/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|George Kirby
