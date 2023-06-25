Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks while hitting .213.

Walls has picked up a hit in 32 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (9.8%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has an RBI in 17 of 61 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44.3% of his games this season (27 of 61), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .181 AVG .241 .306 OBP .328 .266 SLG .491 6 XBH 13 1 HR 6 7 RBI 18 27/16 K/BB 30/14 7 SB 9

