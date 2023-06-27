Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- In 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%) Bethancourt has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games this year, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (26.5%), with more than one RBI in four of them (8.2%).
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (40.8%), including five games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|.264
|AVG
|.195
|.287
|OBP
|.220
|.484
|SLG
|.338
|12
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|7
|26/3
|K/BB
|23/3
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (9-2) to the mound for his 17th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.84), 16th in WHIP (1.088), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
