The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.344 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .297 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks.

In 63.3% of his games this season (38 of 60), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (31.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 games this year (38.3%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 45.0% of his games this season (27 of 60), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 25 .286 AVG .311 .344 OBP .337 .571 SLG .367 17 XBH 3 8 HR 1 24 RBI 10 32/10 K/BB 12/4 3 SB 1

