The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .259 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

In 55.7% of his games this season (39 of 70), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (22.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 11 games this year, he has homered (15.7%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 40.0% of his games this year, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (38.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .252 AVG .265 .353 OBP .371 .487 SLG .469 12 XBH 13 8 HR 5 31 RBI 19 23/15 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings