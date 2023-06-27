On Tuesday, Jose Siri (hitting .294 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Royals.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .238 with six doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 14 walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in 30 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a long ball in 29.2% of his games in 2023, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.

Siri has had at least one RBI in 45.8% of his games this season (22 of 48), with two or more RBI nine times (18.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (52.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 19 .258 AVG .209 .320 OBP .260 .548 SLG .552 10 XBH 11 8 HR 6 20 RBI 14 32/9 K/BB 27/5 4 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings