Josh Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: BSAZ

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .284 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 65.1% of his games this year (41 of 63), with multiple hits 20 times (31.7%).

He has homered in 17.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven in a run in 27 games this season (42.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year (27 of 63), with two or more runs six times (9.5%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .288 AVG .281 .313 OBP .341 .459 SLG .535 13 XBH 13 3 HR 8 17 RBI 25 27/4 K/BB 33/11 7 SB 11

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings