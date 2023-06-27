Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Josh Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .284 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 65.1% of his games this year (41 of 63), with multiple hits 20 times (31.7%).
- He has homered in 17.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 27 games this season (42.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year (27 of 63), with two or more runs six times (9.5%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.288
|AVG
|.281
|.313
|OBP
|.341
|.459
|SLG
|.535
|13
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|25
|27/4
|K/BB
|33/11
|7
|SB
|11
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 88 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gallen will try to secure his 10th win when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.84 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd.
