Manuel Margot -- hitting .353 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is batting .266 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Margot is batting .333 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • In 64.4% of his 59 games this season, Margot has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (5.1%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Margot has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games.
  • He has scored in 22 games this year (37.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 27
.235 AVG .300
.299 OBP .353
.357 SLG .411
7 XBH 8
2 HR 1
14 RBI 12
17/8 K/BB 17/7
2 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.45 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Gallen (9-2) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.84 ERA in 98 1/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.84), 16th in WHIP (1.088), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
