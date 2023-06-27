Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Manuel Margot -- hitting .353 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Diamondbacks
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Odds
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .266 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Margot is batting .333 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 64.4% of his 59 games this season, Margot has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (5.1%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Margot has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (37.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|.235
|AVG
|.300
|.299
|OBP
|.353
|.357
|SLG
|.411
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|17/8
|K/BB
|17/7
|2
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.45 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gallen (9-2) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.84 ERA in 98 1/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.84), 16th in WHIP (1.088), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.