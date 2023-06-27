Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Randy Arozarena (.325 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.405) this season, fueled by 80 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Arozarena has had a hit in 52 of 77 games this season (67.5%), including multiple hits 22 times (28.6%).
- In 13 games this season, he has gone deep (16.9%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39.0% of his games this year, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 39 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|35
|.298
|AVG
|.286
|.429
|OBP
|.377
|.539
|SLG
|.429
|15
|XBH
|9
|9
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|20
|33/24
|K/BB
|44/19
|6
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen (9-2) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.84 ERA in 98 1/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.84 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.