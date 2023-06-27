Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (54-27) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (47-32) at Chase Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on June 27.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (9-2, 2.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Taj Bradley (5-3, 3.86 ERA).

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Rays have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Rays have not covered the spread in any of their last 10 games (two of those games had a runline).

The Rays have come away with three wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Tampa Bay has a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.6 runs per game (451 total).

The Rays have pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

