How to Watch the Rays vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 27
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will look to beat Taj Bradley, the Tampa Bay Rays' starting pitcher, on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Rays Pitching Matchup
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank third in Major League Baseball with 123 home runs.
- Fueled by 280 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks second in MLB with a .463 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rays rank third in MLB with a .266 team batting average.
- Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 451.
- The Rays have an OBP of .339 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Rays rank 17th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.
- Tampa Bay strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.60 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
- The Rays have a combined WHIP of just 1.198 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will send Bradley (5-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In 10 starts this season, Bradley has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/21/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-2
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|6/22/2023
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Jose Cuas
|6/23/2023
|Royals
|W 11-3
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Zack Greinke
|6/24/2023
|Royals
|L 9-4
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Jordan Lyles
|6/25/2023
|Royals
|W 3-1
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Daniel Lynch
|6/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Zac Gallen
|6/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Tommy Henry
|6/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Zach Davies
|6/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Bryce Miller
|7/1/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|George Kirby
|7/2/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Luis Castillo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.