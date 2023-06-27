Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will look to beat Taj Bradley, the Tampa Bay Rays' starting pitcher, on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third in Major League Baseball with 123 home runs.

Fueled by 280 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks second in MLB with a .463 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays rank third in MLB with a .266 team batting average.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 451.

The Rays have an OBP of .339 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rays rank 17th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

Tampa Bay pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.60 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

The Rays have a combined WHIP of just 1.198 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Bradley (5-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In 10 starts this season, Bradley has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Orioles W 7-2 Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 6/22/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Shane McClanahan Jose Cuas 6/23/2023 Royals W 11-3 Home Zach Eflin Zack Greinke 6/24/2023 Royals L 9-4 Home Yonny Chirinos Jordan Lyles 6/25/2023 Royals W 3-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Daniel Lynch 6/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Taj Bradley Zac Gallen 6/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Zach Eflin Tommy Henry 6/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Yonny Chirinos Zach Davies 6/30/2023 Mariners - Away Shane McClanahan Bryce Miller 7/1/2023 Mariners - Away Tyler Glasnow George Kirby 7/2/2023 Mariners - Away Taj Bradley Luis Castillo

