The Arizona Diamondbacks (47-32) will lean on Corbin Carroll when they host Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (54-27) at Chase Field on Tuesday, June 27. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Rays are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Diamondbacks (-130). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (9-2, 2.84 ERA) vs Taj Bradley - TB (5-3, 3.86 ERA)

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 25, or 69.4%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 19-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (70.4% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Rays have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rays have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rays have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Wander Franco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +475 2nd 1st Win AL East -751 - 1st

