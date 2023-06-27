Player props are available for Corbin Carroll and Wander Franco, among others, when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Franco Stats

Franco has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 37 RBI (84 total hits). He has swiped 25 bases.

He's slashed .287/.350/.461 on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 54 RBI (80 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .292/.405/.485 so far this season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 22 3-for-5 0 0 3 3 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 21 3-for-3 1 1 2 7 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (9-2) for his 17th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Gallen has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 2.84 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Jun. 21 7.0 3 1 1 4 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 7.0 6 1 1 7 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 5.2 10 5 5 5 2 vs. Braves Jun. 4 6.0 9 3 2 6 1 vs. Rockies May. 30 6.0 5 0 0 7 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 81 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 29 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He has a .293/.372/.562 slash line so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 24 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 23 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Nationals Jun. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Brewers Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 2

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 13 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 32 walks and 42 RBI (83 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashing .294/.373/.518 on the season.

Marte takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 25 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Giants Jun. 24 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0 at Giants Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

