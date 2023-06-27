The Arizona Diamondbacks (47-32) will look to Christian Walker, currently on a 10-game hitting streak, against the Tampa Bay Rays (54-27) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (9-2, 2.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Taj Bradley (5-3, 3.86 ERA).

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: BSAZ

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (9-2, 2.84 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-3, 3.86 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

Bradley (5-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 13 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .235 against him.

Bradley has one quality start under his belt this season.

Bradley will look to pick up his eighth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (9-2) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 2.84, a 5.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.088.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 16 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.84), 16th in WHIP (1.088), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5).

