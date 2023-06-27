Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .214 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.

In 53.2% of his games this season (33 of 62), Walls has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (9.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has driven home a run in 17 games this season (27.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .184 AVG .241 .304 OBP .328 .265 SLG .491 6 XBH 13 1 HR 6 7 RBI 18 29/16 K/BB 30/14 7 SB 9

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings