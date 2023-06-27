On Tuesday, Wander Franco (batting .225 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.461) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 58th in slugging.

Franco has gotten a hit in 51 of 74 games this season (68.9%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (33.8%).

He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.8% of his games this year, Franco has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (12.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (13.5%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 32 .297 AVG .273 .359 OBP .338 .515 SLG .391 22 XBH 9 6 HR 3 27 RBI 10 22/16 K/BB 21/12 12 SB 13

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings