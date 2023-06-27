Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Wander Franco (batting .225 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.461) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 58th in slugging.
- Franco has gotten a hit in 51 of 74 games this season (68.9%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (33.8%).
- He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.8% of his games this year, Franco has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (12.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (13.5%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|32
|.297
|AVG
|.273
|.359
|OBP
|.338
|.515
|SLG
|.391
|22
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|10
|22/16
|K/BB
|21/12
|12
|SB
|13
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.45 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.84), 16th in WHIP (1.088), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
