Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4) against the Royals.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 80 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .316 with 27 extra-base hits.
- He ranks fourth in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (12 of 66), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 24 games this season (36.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 56.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 16.7%.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|29
|.341
|AVG
|.287
|.421
|OBP
|.383
|.536
|SLG
|.496
|13
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|19
|25/18
|K/BB
|20/16
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen (9-2) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.84 ERA in 98 1/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.84 ERA ranks 10th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
