Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 10 doubles, seven home runs and six walks while hitting .227.
- Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (14.0%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 28.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.264
|AVG
|.185
|.287
|OBP
|.209
|.484
|SLG
|.321
|12
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|8
|26/3
|K/BB
|25/3
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.44 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will send Davies (1-4) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.82 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 7.82 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .315 to opposing hitters.
