Wednesday, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zach Davies, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 24 against the Royals) he went 0-for-4.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .233 with 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 57.1% of his games this season (20 of 35), Mejia has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (17.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Mejia has driven in a run in 10 games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 42.9% of his games this season (15 of 35), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 16 .203 AVG .268 .235 OBP .311 .391 SLG .393 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 8 RBI 4 20/3 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings