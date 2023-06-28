Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zach Davies, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 24 against the Royals) he went 0-for-4.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .233 with 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- In 57.1% of his games this season (20 of 35), Mejia has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (17.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Mejia has driven in a run in 10 games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 42.9% of his games this season (15 of 35), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|.203
|AVG
|.268
|.235
|OBP
|.311
|.391
|SLG
|.393
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|20/3
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.44).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Davies (1-4) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.82 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 7.82 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .315 to his opponents.
