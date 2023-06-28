Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isaac Paredes -- hitting .355 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Diamondbacks.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .267 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 27th in slugging.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 71 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.9% of those games.
- In 15.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (39.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (9.9%).
- He has scored in 28 of 71 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.252
|AVG
|.282
|.353
|OBP
|.382
|.487
|SLG
|.496
|12
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|19
|23/15
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.44 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies (1-4 with a 7.82 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.82, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .315 against him.
