Isaac Paredes -- hitting .355 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Diamondbacks.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .267 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 27th in slugging.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 71 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.9% of those games.

In 15.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (39.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (9.9%).

He has scored in 28 of 71 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .252 AVG .282 .353 OBP .382 .487 SLG .496 12 XBH 15 8 HR 5 31 RBI 19 23/15 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings