Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Siri and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (74 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zach Davies on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .238 with six doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 14 walks.
- In 63.3% of his 49 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (30.6%), and in 8.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46.9% of his games this year, Siri has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (18.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 53.1% of his games this year (26 of 49), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|20
|.258
|AVG
|.211
|.320
|OBP
|.260
|.548
|SLG
|.577
|10
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|15
|32/9
|K/BB
|27/5
|4
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.44 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.82 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.82, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .315 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.