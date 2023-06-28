Jose Siri and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (74 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zach Davies on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .238 with six doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 14 walks.

In 63.3% of his 49 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (30.6%), and in 8.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 46.9% of his games this year, Siri has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (18.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 53.1% of his games this year (26 of 49), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 20 .258 AVG .211 .320 OBP .260 .548 SLG .577 10 XBH 12 8 HR 7 20 RBI 15 32/9 K/BB 27/5 4 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings