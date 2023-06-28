Wednesday, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zach Davies, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 24 against the Royals) he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks while batting .284.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In 17.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.9% of his games this year, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .288 AVG .281 .313 OBP .341 .459 SLG .535 13 XBH 13 3 HR 8 17 RBI 25 27/4 K/BB 33/11 7 SB 11

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings