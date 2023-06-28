Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zach Davies, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 24 against the Royals) he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks while batting .284.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In 17.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.9% of his games this year, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.288
|AVG
|.281
|.313
|OBP
|.341
|.459
|SLG
|.535
|13
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|25
|27/4
|K/BB
|33/11
|7
|SB
|11
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.44).
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Davies (1-4) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.82 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 7.82 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .315 to his opponents.
