The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .270 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 13 walks.

Raley has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this season (33 of 59), with more than one hit 14 times (23.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 59), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has an RBI in 18 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 26 of 59 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .241 AVG .295 .344 OBP .352 .518 SLG .600 13 XBH 13 4 HR 8 13 RBI 15 34/7 K/BB 30/6 6 SB 2

