Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zach Davies) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.403) this season, fueled by 80 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (52 of 78), with more than one hit 22 times (28.2%).
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (16.7%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has driven home a run in 30 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored at least once 40 times this year (51.3%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|36
|.298
|AVG
|.279
|.429
|OBP
|.373
|.539
|SLG
|.419
|15
|XBH
|9
|9
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|20
|33/24
|K/BB
|44/20
|6
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.44).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 89 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.82 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.82, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .315 batting average against him.
