After hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zach Davies) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.403) this season, fueled by 80 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (52 of 78), with more than one hit 22 times (28.2%).

Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (16.7%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has driven home a run in 30 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored at least once 40 times this year (51.3%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 36 .298 AVG .279 .429 OBP .373 .539 SLG .419 15 XBH 9 9 HR 5 34 RBI 20 33/24 K/BB 44/20 6 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings