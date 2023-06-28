Wednesday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (54-28) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-32) clashing at Chase Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 7-5 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on June 28.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (9-3, 3.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Zach Davies (1-4, 7.82 ERA).

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 7, Diamondbacks 6.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Diamondbacks

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

  • The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • In their last two games with a spread, the Rays failed to cover each time.
  • The Rays have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 49 (71%) of those contests.
  • Tampa Bay has a record of 35-9, a 79.5% win rate, when favored by -155 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Rays.
  • Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 455 total runs this season.
  • The Rays have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 22 Royals L 6-5 Shane McClanahan vs Jose Cuas
June 23 Royals W 11-3 Zach Eflin vs Zack Greinke
June 24 Royals L 9-4 Yonny Chirinos vs Jordan Lyles
June 25 Royals W 3-1 Tyler Glasnow vs Daniel Lynch
June 27 @ Diamondbacks L 8-4 Taj Bradley vs Zac Gallen
June 28 @ Diamondbacks - Zach Eflin vs Zach Davies
June 29 @ Diamondbacks - Yonny Chirinos vs Zach Davies
June 30 @ Mariners - Shane McClanahan vs Bryce Miller
July 1 @ Mariners - Tyler Glasnow vs George Kirby
July 2 @ Mariners - Taj Bradley vs Luis Castillo
July 4 Phillies - Zach Eflin vs Aaron Nola

