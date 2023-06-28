Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks are ready for a matchup with Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 124 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is second in MLB, slugging .461.

The Rays' .264 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.5 runs per game (455 total runs).

The Rays are third in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.200).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin (9-3 with a 3.35 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Eflin is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Eflin will look to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Shane McClanahan Jose Cuas 6/23/2023 Royals W 11-3 Home Zach Eflin Zack Greinke 6/24/2023 Royals L 9-4 Home Yonny Chirinos Jordan Lyles 6/25/2023 Royals W 3-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Daniel Lynch 6/27/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-4 Away Taj Bradley Zac Gallen 6/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Zach Eflin Zach Davies 6/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Yonny Chirinos Zach Davies 6/30/2023 Mariners - Away Shane McClanahan Bryce Miller 7/1/2023 Mariners - Away Tyler Glasnow George Kirby 7/2/2023 Mariners - Away Taj Bradley Luis Castillo 7/4/2023 Phillies - Home Zach Eflin Aaron Nola

