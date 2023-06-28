Ketel Marte takes a three-game homer streak into the Arizona Diamondbacks' (48-32) game against the Tampa Bay Rays (54-28) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Chase Field.

The Rays will call on Zach Eflin (9-3) against the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies (1-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (9-3, 3.35 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (1-4, 7.82 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin (9-3) will take the mound for the Rays, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 3.35 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .229.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Eflin has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.82 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw four innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.82, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .315 against him.

Davies has recorded one quality start this season.

Davies has put up three starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.