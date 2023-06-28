The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks while batting .214.

In 33 of 62 games this season (53.2%) Walls has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (9.7%).

In 9.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has had an RBI in 17 games this season (27.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (43.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .184 AVG .241 .304 OBP .328 .265 SLG .491 6 XBH 13 1 HR 6 7 RBI 18 29/16 K/BB 30/14 7 SB 9

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings