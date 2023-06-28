Vidal Brujan is available when the Tampa Bay Rays take on Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 24, when he went 2-for-3 with a double against the Royals.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan is batting .227 with a double and a walk.

Brujan is batting .294 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Brujan has had a hit in seven of 15 games this season (46.7%), including multiple hits three times (20.0%).

He has not homered in his 15 games this season.

Brujan has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored in five games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .292 AVG .150 .320 OBP .190 .333 SLG .150 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 3 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 4/0 2 SB 0

