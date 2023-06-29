Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Isaac Paredes (.567 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .264 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Paredes has recorded a hit in 40 of 72 games this season (55.6%), including 17 multi-hit games (23.6%).
- He has homered in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes has an RBI in 28 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this year (38.9%), including 10 multi-run games (13.9%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.252
|AVG
|.275
|.353
|OBP
|.379
|.487
|SLG
|.483
|12
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|19
|23/15
|K/BB
|27/13
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Pfaadt will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old right-hander.
