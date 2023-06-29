Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Josh Lowe (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .284.
- Lowe is batting .273 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 42 of 64 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.2%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Lowe has an RBI in 28 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (42.2%), including six multi-run games (9.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.288
|AVG
|.280
|.313
|OBP
|.338
|.459
|SLG
|.534
|13
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|27
|27/4
|K/BB
|33/11
|7
|SB
|11
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Pfaadt will take the mound to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.