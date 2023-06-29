On Thursday, Josh Lowe (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .284.

Lowe is batting .273 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 42 of 64 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.2%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

Lowe has an RBI in 28 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (42.2%), including six multi-run games (9.4%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .288 AVG .280 .313 OBP .338 .459 SLG .534 13 XBH 14 3 HR 8 17 RBI 27 27/4 K/BB 33/11 7 SB 11

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings