Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Luke Raley, with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, June 29 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .269 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 13 walks.
- In 56.7% of his games this season (34 of 60), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (23.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has driven home a run in 19 games this season (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 45.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.7%.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.241
|AVG
|.293
|.344
|OBP
|.349
|.518
|SLG
|.586
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|8
|13
|RBI
|16
|34/7
|K/BB
|31/6
|6
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Pfaadt makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 24-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
