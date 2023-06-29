Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Diamondbacks - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, June 29 at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 45 walks while batting .286.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in 52 of 79 games this season (65.8%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (27.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 79), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has driven home a run in 30 games this season (38.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 50.6% of his games this season (40 of 79), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.298
|AVG
|.273
|.429
|OBP
|.370
|.539
|SLG
|.410
|15
|XBH
|9
|9
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|20
|33/24
|K/BB
|46/21
|6
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).
- The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Pfaadt starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
