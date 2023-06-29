Thursday's contest at Chase Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (55-28) matching up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-33) at 3:40 PM ET (on June 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Rays will give the ball to Yonny Chirinos (3-3, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 4-3.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Rays failed to cover each time.

This season, the Rays have won 50 out of the 70 games, or 71.4%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay has a record of 49-17 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 54.5% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored 458 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays' 3.63 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule