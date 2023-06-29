Rays vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 29
Thursday's contest at Chase Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (55-28) matching up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-33) at 3:40 PM ET (on June 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Rays will give the ball to Yonny Chirinos (3-3, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt.
Rays vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 4-3.
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Rays failed to cover each time.
- This season, the Rays have won 50 out of the 70 games, or 71.4%, in which they've been favored.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 49-17 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 54.5% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay has scored 458 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.63 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 23
|Royals
|W 11-3
|Zach Eflin vs Zack Greinke
|June 24
|Royals
|L 9-4
|Yonny Chirinos vs Jordan Lyles
|June 25
|Royals
|W 3-1
|Tyler Glasnow vs Daniel Lynch
|June 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 8-4
|Taj Bradley vs Zac Gallen
|June 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Zach Eflin vs Zach Davies
|June 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Brandon Pfaadt
|June 30
|@ Mariners
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Bryce Miller
|July 1
|@ Mariners
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs George Kirby
|July 2
|@ Mariners
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Luis Castillo
|July 4
|Phillies
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Aaron Nola
|July 5
|Phillies
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Taijuan Walker
