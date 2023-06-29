Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in the final of a three-game series, on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Rays (-155). A 9.5-run total has been set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -155 +130 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Rays failed to cover each time.

Read More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been the moneyline favorite 70 total times this season. They've finished 50-20 in those games.

Tampa Bay has gone 36-9 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 83 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 47 of those games (47-32-4).

The Rays have gone 9-6-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-10 21-18 24-13 31-15 43-24 12-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.