Wander Franco and Corbin Carroll are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off at Chase Field on Thursday (first pitch at 3:40 PM ET).

Rays vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Franco Stats

Franco has 85 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He's slashing .282/.344/.452 so far this year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 84 hits with 16 doubles, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 38 RBI.

He has a .322/.407/.521 slash line so far this season.

Diaz takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .550 with a double and a walk.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jun. 25 4-for-4 1 0 0 4 vs. Royals Jun. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 22 3-for-5 2 0 0 3

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 84 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 29 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a .296/.372/.567 slash line on the season.

Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rays Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Giants Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 24 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 23 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has collected 85 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .294/.373/.522 on the year.

Marte has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .342 with a double, five home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 27 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jun. 25 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Giants Jun. 24 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0 at Giants Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

